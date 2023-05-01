Digital Signage Education Agenda – Under D=Sign Banner – Set For June At InfoComm

May 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The digital signage education components of the upcoming InfoComm trade show have been set, with a lot of it tied to the D=Sign program put together with the Digital Signage Federation.

The courses run June 13-15 in Orlando, at the same venue as the big pro-AV trade show.

It would take me many hours to pull the agenda over from the InfoComm site and replicate here (it would be much more than a copy and paste exercise), so here are the highlights with links to each session, including timing and participant details:

June 13

Is Your Legacy Digital Signage Network Ready for an Upgrade?

Top of Class: Digital Signage Best Practices for Higher Education

Next Generation Future-Proof CMS Software

Maximizing Mobile in the Digital Signage Ecosystem

June 14

What’s Hot in F&B? QSR Trends That Might Surprise You

Touchdown! Interactive Branding Across Sports & Stadiums

How Transparent OLED and Augmented Reality Merge the Physical and Digital Worlds at Citizen Watch

June 15

How Costco Improved Company Culture for a Deskless Workforce

Immersive Brand Experiences in Retail

Network Calming for Digital Signage and Kiosk Deployments

The New Role of Digital Signage in the Hybrid Workplace

There are also sessions involving Google, talking about Chrome OS, and a display nerd session on color calibration.

6/15 looks a little vendor-centric, as in one presenter only. That sort of solo act can be great or awful, depending on whether the presenter opts to educate and inspire, or subtly (or overtly) pitch their pots and pans. Some people can’t help themselves, but years of observation tells me those who inspire and impress audiences get more requests for cards and post-session chats than those who get up and launch into thinly-disguised demos and pitch sessions.

If I’m sitting there, and it’s a pitch, I get up and leave. I doubt I’m alone in doing that. Trade show education people try to police that, but they can’t totally control human nature.

D=Sign sessions are paid and separate from the exhibit hall pass for InfoComm. You can buy individual sessions but the better deal is buying a conference pass, which is cheaper than the price of two individual sessions.