Ad-Tech Competitors Broadsign, Vistar Media Do “Mutual Integration” To Simplify DOOH Ad Planning

March 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The DOOH-focused software and programmatic ad-enabling firms Vistar Media and Broadsign are normally competing for business, but the two have announced today what they call a “mutual integration” that makes it easier for media owners to access display inventory on both platforms.

For media owners using or planning to use both companies’ SSPs, says PR, the mediation layer integration enables them to streamline their programmatic inventory allocation. They can access media buyer demand from both platforms, without having to manage each one separately. Mediation will allow media owners to have both SSPs compete in a fair auction based on price, creating a level playing field and ensuring that media owners can maximize yield on any programmatically-sold inventory.

“Unified auctions unlock the true value of programmatic for media owners, allowing them to benefit from centralized demand and increased competition,” says Eric Lamb, SVP, Supply at Vistar Media. “We’ve already seen significant value delivered to media owners activating mediation, and are confident that this partnership and broader adoption of mediation will drive further growth for the DOOH industry.”

“As demand for programmatic DOOH continues to grow, this type of collaboration represents a huge leap forward for the industry, making OOH transactions much simpler, while also giving media owners more flexibility with their programmatic strategies and solving for operational headaches,” adds Frank Vallenga, Vice President of SaaS Sales, Broadsign. “Our work with Vistar on this integration closely aligns with our broader vision to make digital-out-of-home more accessible to modern media buyers, so that OOH can ultimately represent a larger portion of omni-channel media buys.”

This would seem to be a greater good thing – competing companies recognizing that a degree of cooperation reduces whatever friction there is in the DOOH buying process, and ideally boosts business for both.