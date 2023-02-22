Delphi Display Systems Acquired By Another Restaurant-Focused Tech Firm, Toast

February 22, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Delphi Display Systems, which has been mainly focused on a variety of menu and ordering screens for the QSR sector, has been acquired by Toast, a Boston cloud-based software company that likens its products to a restaurant operating system.

“As the needs of guests rapidly evolve and the importance of developing incremental revenue streams grows, restaurants increasingly want to diversify into more service models,” says Aman Narang, COO and Co-Founder of Toast in announcing the deal. “Integrating Delphi into the Toast platform will enable us to deepen our support for customers who operate a drive-thru service model. We’re delighted to welcome the Delphi team to Toast.”

LA-based Delphi solutions are running in “tens of thousands of sites globally,” the PR says, but the addressable market in the U.S. alone involves some 400,000 QSRs and fast casual eateries.

The PR adds: According to Toast’s Voice of the Restaurant Industry survey, on average restaurants are managing seven service models including drive-thru. To help restaurants succeed as they navigate the changing landscape, Toast continues to innovate by focusing on solutions that optimize different service models to unlock growth and increase efficiency.

“Delphi’s vision is to transform the drive-thru experience with state-of-the-art innovation. We see Toast as a leading restaurant technology platform and a similarly forward-thinking partner, so we couldn’t imagine a better next chapter for Delphi. We’re delighted to join Toast and collectively enhance our ability to serve the global quick-service and enterprise restaurant communities as we have for the past 25 years,” says Ken Neeld, Delphi Display Systems President and CEO.

This deal seemingly makes a lot of sense. Toast has a substantial suite of hardware products for point of sale, mainly processing orders and payments, and with menu boards and drive-thru screens now commonplace, bringing that in-house rounds out the offer.