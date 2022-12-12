Exertis Almo Bulks Up Managed Services Via Acquisition Of Engineering/Drafting Firm Caddrillion

December 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The big pro AV and technology distributor Exertis Almo has taken the interesting step of acquiring a Baltimore-area company that specializes in engineering, drafting and programming resources for technology integrators and consultants.

The Philly-area company has reached an agreement to acquire certain assets of Caddrillion Engineering & Drafting, with the deal being effective at the start of 2023.

The acquisition, says PR, gives Exertis Almo partners greater access to CAD/Engineering services provided by 20 full-time service experts. At the same time, Caddrillion customers can now benefit from the global backing of Exertis Almo’s parent company, Exertis to leverage greater financial resources and supply chain logistics for more business opportunities, efficiencies and profit potential.

“Today’s integrators realize that services have become an essential part of every AV project and without including them at the outset, they risk leaving money on the table and business for others to finish,” says Exertis Almo COO Sam Taylor. “The addition of Caddrillion’s talented full-time CAD/engineering specialists enable us to greatly expand and evolve our already robust service offering and provide more dedicated expertise to the growing areas of engineering, drafting and programming.”

Taylor says Caddrillion customers should expect no disruptions to their current projects.

“Exertis Almo’s values of putting the customer first and offering best-in-class service led us to initially pursue a partnership as an outsourced extension of the services team,” says Justin Gregory, CEO of Caddrillion. “Now as a result of the acquisition, we are ready to take the next step in providing effective and reliable in-house drafting, engineering and programming services at a much greater capacity and with our customers’ best interests in mind.”

The PR continues:

Caddrillion brings expertise in the following areas:

Engineering: Provides solutions to teams looking to reinforce their AV design and engineering capacity with on-demand resources to support projects at any stage.

Provides solutions to teams looking to reinforce their AV design and engineering capacity with on-demand resources to support projects at any stage. Drafting: Drafters are teamed up with a CTS-certified AV engineer to look at the designs and drawings at all angles with an engineering mindset.

Drafters are teamed up with a CTS-certified AV engineer to look at the designs and drawings at all angles with an engineering mindset. Rendering: Supports AV integrators, consultants and architects with designing project-specific renderings or building Revit templates for use with current and future projects.

Supports AV integrators, consultants and architects with designing project-specific renderings or building Revit templates for use with current and future projects. Drafting/Consulting: Analyze existing drafting methods then share best practices in order to improve efficiency and accuracy.

Analyze existing drafting methods then share best practices in order to improve efficiency and accuracy. Programming: A myriad of control system programming services are available as well as DSP configuration.

We’ve seen in recent years big distribution firms get beyond their normal roles and adding more expertise as well as in-house services. This sort of deal would seem to be a genuine differentiator to what some other very large distributors offer among their managed services.