Display Industry MicroLED Buzz Calming From Roar To Hum: DSCC Report

November 8, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The industry buzz about microLED as a digital signage display technology has calmed from a roar to more of a hum, according to a new report from the market research and analysis firm Display Supply Chain Consulting.

“MicroLED was initially presented as an ideal display technology for all applications but the hype has faded,” suggests Guillaume Chansin, Director of Display Research at DSCC. “OLED has conquered the smartphone market and keeps getting better, while LCD still offers unbeatable value for money. MicroLED is currently only available as an oversized TV or a miniature projector for smart glasses.”

The market for MicroLED displays is still tiny, says DSCC, but could grow to $1.3B by 2027, according to DSCC’s new MicroLED Display Technology and Market Outlook Report. Manufacturing costs, and by extension, reseller and end-user prices, have to come down more before MicroLED can become competitive against other technologies, such as OLED, suggests DSCC. The pitch with MicroLED displays is that the tiny – sub 100 microns – LEDs can be packed at high density rates to produce high efficiency, high brightness, long-lasting displays that rival more established technologies like LCD and OLED for clarity. DSCC makes the point in the report that some of the companies in the marketplace are promoting new LED video wall products as MicroLED displays, when “the chip-on-board (COB) method used by these displays is closer to the MiniLED technology found in some LCD backlights.”