Mixer Update: Handful Of New Tickets Available!

November 1, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The reasons are unclear at times, but a small percentage of the people who’ve registered to attend the Nov. 16th Sixteen:Nine networking mixer in Las Vegas, just ahead of Digital Signage Experience, have their names in twice.

I’ve been sorting and weeding duplicates, and the net effect is that 17 or so tickets have come available for the previously sold out event. If you have not registered, and maybe didn’t get your act together before tickets were gone, here’s your chance … probably fleeting.

This is the registration page: https://sixteenninemixer2022.eventbrite.ca

The attendee list has everyone from tech giants like Google and Amazon to start-ups, and we should see as many as 400 people.

Our 2022 Sponsors: