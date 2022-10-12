Vast Vienna McDonald’s Flagship “Breaks The QSR Cliche” With LED Video Walls, Hotel Lobby Feel

Past the order terminals in the entrance area, steps lead up to the actual restaurant area. A little more classic McDonald’s feeling is also popular here: guests sit on benches covered with black imitation leather. The tables are lined up in American diner style. With wooden benches and indirect lighting, however, the furnishings appear more elegant and of higher quality than in the standard fast food branch. The colors are also more muted, and the store appears less flashy. This keeps the atmosphere welcoming, with some guests getting to work on their laptops rather than grabbing a quick bite and then leaving. Other order terminals are spread across the area – there are 26 in total – and there is a lot of customer traffic everywhere.
The traditional order and pick-up area is located at the very back of the long restaurant. Digital menu boards hang above the order counter. In addition, the pick-up numbers can be seen on extra screens. There is an oval seating area for those waiting, from which guests can view their pick-up number on the screens as well as a digital screen consisting of nine 16:9 LCD elements. In addition to images of burgers and fries, McDonald’s also plays high-resolution video content. Impressions of nature and motor sport recordings entertain the guests while they wait. A digital menu board is also located behind the counter in the McCafé area. Here the employees serve coffee in porcelain from the porta-filter machine instead of in to-go cups from the fully automatic machine
There is even a hint of green in the McDonald’s flagship: a wall element planted with grass hangs in a corner. It’s almost a little lost in the huge area, but it’s a nice unexpected detail between all the screens. Nor would one have expected a bouquet of flowers in the pick-up area of a fast-food restaurant or nature shots on the digital signage screens. The Mariahilfer McDonald’s plays with elements that are otherwise known from high-end department stores, but delivers the usual products with short waiting times. The concept works: customers get what they expect – and more.
The flagship branch also uses digital signage for the employees in the burger kitchen. A video tour shows:
I’d love to understand the thinking behind all this tech. It’s great to see, but does more ambience and tech equate to higher sales and loyalty?
