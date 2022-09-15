Sixteen:Nine 2022 DSE Mixer Registration Now Open

September 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer is back, and registration is now open here: https://sixteenninemixer2022.eventbrite.ca

As always, registration is free and gets Digital Signage Experience attendees access to the oldest and best-known networking event in digital signage. It also gets attendees two drinks and finger food – all covered by the event’s terrific sponsors.

The event is once again at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip, on the third floor, on Nov. 16th. There’s lots of room to mingle and an outdoor patio that overlooks the Strip (and allows people who might still be a bit jumpy about COVID to attend but lower any transmission risks).

The mixer will run pretty much as it always has, but this year we’re adding a pre-event. That third level has a stage, AV and lighting, and I’ve always looked at it and thought: “Hmmm, we could do something with that …” So there will be a fun and lively panel discussion at 4:30, an hour ahead of the mixer’s formal start, that will feature at least three CEOs of software and solutions firms talking about Mergers and Acquisitions, with the CEOs all being people actively rolling up the industry through mergers.

The ticketing engine is Eventbrite, and you just go on the site and fill in a few lines. Please keep the email that kicks back to you and print off and save that PDF, as we MAY do something with QR codes to automate event check-in. Also, please be careful about keying in your name and company. If your ticket spits out as BBO SMTIH instead of BOB SMITH, that’s your typing skills, not mine! My crack check-in crew have reported the odd snippy comment from attendees moaning about their name tags having typos, but those typos happen during registration!

Tickets are limited, and historically, they go quickly. These are not normal times and the show is being re-booted, so who knows. But I still wouldn’t advise procrastination if you know you are going to Vegas.

Here are the 2022 Sponsors: