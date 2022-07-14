Brady Steps Down As Spectrio President And CEO

July 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The President and CEO of the Tampa-area digital signage solutions firm Spectrio has stepped down after 4.5 years of running the company, citing the need to take a break and spend more time with family and friends.

Dax Brady posted a note on Linkedin explaining his decision. “The (Spectrio) Team has achieved some amazing accomplishments (inc5000 4 times, record growth, 16 acquisitions, TBF50 twice!) and I know they’re just getting started,” he posted on Linkedin. “I am so grateful for the Team members, Entrepreneurs, Investors, Partners and Clients that I have been fortunate enough to work with along the way. I’ve learned so much from Spectricorns near and far!”

“For now, I’m going to take some much needed time with my friends and family and for the first time in over 18 years have a Summer Break!”

Tamara Bebb, the company’s Dallas-based CFO, has stepped in as Interim CEO.

In one of the millions of things that have worked differently in the COVID era, Brady was my initial point of contact with Spectrio when the offer came up for his firm to acquire Sixteen:Nine, a deal that went through last September. But because of COVID travel restrictions, I never physically met him. I owe him a great deal, as the proceeds from the acquisition paid for the stroller for my daughter’s baby Beau (and there was still money left over!)

I was given a head’s up on Brady stepping down about three weeks ago, and was told it was a personal decision. I know he has little kids, and when you are going flat-out growing a company, family time is a challenge. I didn’t get much time at all post-deal with Brady, but in recent months, I’ve got to know more and more senior Spectrio people who were uniformly saying good things about his intellect, drive and the way he tends to think six or seven chess moves ahead in business dealings. That approach and mindset is hard to turn off, unless you really do turn it off and go watch an ocean’s waves roll in somewhere.

The revised Linkedin profile and beach photo kind of tells the story about his near-term priorities. Thanks Dax and best wishes on whatever is next!