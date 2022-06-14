Meeting Partners And Belting Out 70s Soul In Las Vegas

June 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I bumped into Tom Ross from UK-based Now Signage in one of the corridors on the InfoComm show floor – him racing one way to a meeting, me heading the other way.

I said I would pop by to see their set-up with Exertis-Almo, but as inevitably happens at these things, best intentions don’t always play out.

He put up a post on Linkedin and on the company website summarizing business activity over eight nights in Las Vegas, as well as extra-curricular activity involving cocktails. They clearly had some fun.

But this is what caught my eye. Ross can sing. This appears to be at a karaoke bar somewhere along the strip.

I can’t sing. Even Happy Birthday is an ear-bleeder. But I can write, and have a PhD in Ikea assembly. So I’m not entirely a lost cause.

Kevin Cosbey of Seneca can also really, really sing. He can do pop music, but he’s also solo’d with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.