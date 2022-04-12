Hall Technologies Acquired By Michigan Indian Band’s Economic Development Wing

April 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Much of the mergers and acquisitions activity in the digital signage and pro AV sectors has involved consolidation of competing companies or investments by private equity companies, so it’s an interesting twist to see a manufacturer acquired by the economic development arm of a Michigan-area Indian band.

Dallas-based Hall Technologies, which makes and markets gear like video distribution and switching boxes, already had Gun Lake Investments (GLI) as backers since 2018. But as of this month, the company increased its majority share of the business and assumed management control.

“GLI is known for building relationships leading to investment opportunities that turn into success stories. They see our potential and are giving us the resources we need to expand our presence in the professional audio/visual industry. GLI’s CEO, Monica King will assume the role of Chairwoman for Hall Technologies. We are thrilled to have her aboard as we embark on this expansion as she adds a depth of experience and diversity to our leadership team,” says Jason Schwartz, CEO of Hall Technologies. “GLI’s approach to investments is unique relative to other private equity investors – their people-first mantra and long-term approach align well with the Company’s strategy and culture. They see us as an innovator in the AV industry with a promising product roadmap. Our engineers, sales, and support staff are innovative, collaborative, and connected to designing solutions that reimagine the way people live, work, and play”.

“We are ecstatic to take an even more active role alongside the great team at Hall Technologies as they continue to expand and excel in the high-growth professional A/V market,” King adds. “We think there’s tremendous opportunity in their core markets – including healthcare, corporate IT, and education –building upon their outstanding reputation and brand.”

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, GLI is described in PR as an “economic development corporation wholly owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, also known as the Gun Lake Tribe. GLI manages a private, non-gaming portfolio of equity and debt investments in real estate and operating companies with a philosophy of prioritizing and investing in people first under environmentally and socially responsible stewardship while building long-term relationships amongst community, strategic partners, and stakeholders.”