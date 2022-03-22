AVIXA Firms Up Plans For Digital Signage At June’s InfoComm Trade Show

March 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The pro AV trade organization AVIXA has firmed up plans for the digital signage educational efforts at the upcoming InfoComm 2022 show in Las Vegas in June, with the return of the D=SIGN Conference, as well as workshops, training and lunch ‘n learn sessions.

InfoComm is June 4-10, with the exhibit hall running June 8-10.

Produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation, the D=SIGN conference is June 7-8 at the LVCC. Key sessions include:

Joe Hasenzahl from Samsung will present the D=SIGN session “How to Maximize Mobile in the Digital Signage Ecosystem.” He’ll address how digital signage pursuits have been challenged by the mere fact a mobile device technically puts a “screen” in everyone’s hands. His session will explore how mobile can smartly interplay with the digital signage ecosystem.

The session “Pivoting Your Digital Signage from a Pandemic Response to a Customer Experience” will feature Misty Chalk from BrightSign, Kiersten Gibson from Reach Media Network, Michelle Montazeri from Legrand AV, Chris Martel from TSItouch, and Grif Palmer from INFiLED. The group will discuss how to repurpose pandemic tools like occupancy sensors that gate-keep traffic to ones that might perform different functions like sales associate alerts.

In the session “Demystifying New LED Products: How to Future-Proof Your AV Design Project,” Larry Zoll from The LED Studio will explore the narrow pitch nuances of LED and provide a guide for comparison and help integrators and end-users assess different brands against their unique solution requirements.

On Mon., June 6, Alan Brawn and son Jonathan Brawn, of Brawn Consulting, are back with a full-day Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) workshop. There’s a variation on that the next day, focused on the selling process.

Florian Rotberg of the German firm invidis Consulting is doing a Digital Signage Lunch and Learn on Wed., June 8, presenting digital signage trends (these are always very good).

AVIXA says it has about 80 vendors on the show floor showing digital signage solutions, some in a Digital Signage Pavilion and others, like the major display manufacturers, scattered around the floor.

There is what’s being called the Integrated Experience Tours, which will take people who register to a variety of interesting new deployments, such as Illuminarium, Resorts World, Omega Mart and AREA15, University of Las Vegas, and some tech-heavy local nightclubs.

IF I go to Vegas – more likely now that some travel requirements for Canada have eased, I’d also want to check out the new Caesar’s Forum conference center (some big LED in there), the new parts of the LVCC (including the displays in the terminals of the mostly-silly Tesla tunnels under the LVCC), and Meow Wolf (which may be part of the Area 15 visit).

On Tues., June 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., InfoComm 2022 is hosting a Digital Signage Reception at Brooklyn Bowl, which is JUST off the strip in that walkway that takes you down to the big ferris wheel thingie. AVIXA asked if I was doing a mixer, but I have planned and bailed out on so many mixers in the past two years I didn’t have the energy to take another swing.

There WILL be a Sixteen:Nine Mixer, barring another catastrophe adding to plague and war, at the DSE reboot in late fall in Vegas.

Thumbs-up to AVIXA for not going with the flow and wishing the pandemic away. All InfoComm 2022 participants will still need to provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCR or rapid antigen test. Digital or physical documentation will be accepted. AVIXA will follow the CDC mask recommendations for InfoComm using the latest data using Know the COVID-19 Community Levels resource tool to determine low, medium, and high levels. The AVIXA team will continue to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and communicate any updates to health and safety protocols to show participants. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety, visit www.infocommshow.org/health.