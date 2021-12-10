NFL’s Patriots Get OK For $200M+ Upgrades, Including 370-Foot Curved End Zone Display

“The Kraft family has kept the Gillette Stadium fan experience ahead of the constantly changing landscape with continued improvements, additions and renovations over the past 20 years,” says Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, on the team website . “This renovation project, coupled with other recent enhancements, will continue to set Gillette Stadium apart from other venues.”

While a new video board was installed in the south end zone in 2021, the north end zone will take the game day presentation experience to the next level. A 370′ x 60′, curved radius HD board will be installed in the north end zone, making it the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country. From replays to fan cam moments, this new board will elevate the game day experience for fans.

Behind the new video board will be a reimagined Gillette Stadium staple. Since the stadium’s opening, the lighthouse and the bridge in the north end zone have been unique to game days in Foxborough. Soon, fans will be able to ascend to the top of a 218-feet high lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck.

Big job for someone. Daktronics just lit up a massive display above the above the opposite end zone this summer, so one would think they already have this new deal bagged or are on the short list. Dak does a LOT of the big stadium display jobs out there, but Samsung did the new NFL stadium in LA and has a lot of marketing muscle.