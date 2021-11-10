Digital Signage Federation Starts Vote For New and Renewed Board Members

November 10, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation is in the process of electing new board members, with a very good crowd of candidates for the five open positions.

The people running for the spots are:

Frank Pisano of BrightSign, who is seeking a second term;

Kym Frank of Intermx (previously of Geopath);

Tony Green of Snap Install;

Michael Katz of Zignage;

Kristin Roubie of Elotouch;

Bryan Meszaros of OpenEye Global;

Jeffrey Weitzman of Navori Labs.

I know all but one of these folks, and all of them are well suited to the gig.

I have been on the DSF board for almost four years, but am not going for another two years. My new working arrangements have my focus, and I am also trying to simplify my working life and cut down on travel and other obligations as I angle towards retirement … some time down the road.

If you are a paid-up DSF member, you likely got an email inviting you and equipping you to vote.