NAB Formally Cancels Trade Show Planned For Next Month; Says It’ll See Everyone In April 2022

September 15, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The National Association of Broadcasters has opted to cancel its already deferred 2021 trade show – which had been moved from April to October – and the organization is now crossing its collective fingers and toes that COVID won’t affect plans come April 2022.

The show – which attracts a lot of pro AV people because of all the studio-based gear being used in broadcast sets – was supposed to run in roughly four weeks from now in Las Vegas. There had been lots of recent speculation that the show might have to take this step, as exhibitors dropped out.

Says the NAB in announcing its decision:

For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.

As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.

NAB Show is the premiere destination for the media and entertainment industry and we will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us.

While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging in Las Vegas at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.

The last show industry show standing this fall, in many respects, is AVIXA’s InfoComm, which the organization is still forging ahead with, heavily emphasizing how safety protocols and vaccine requirements will make it a safe event to attend. CEO David Labuskes said in an interview last week the only way the show would not happen is local, state or federal authorities blocked it from happening.