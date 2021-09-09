New Nike Flagship In Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall Uses Massive LED Feature Wall

September 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is a recently opened Nike store at Toronto’s lux-oriented Yorkdale mall, a cavernous two-level space that includes a very large LED feature wall backing a central stairway.

The store is a partnership between Nike and the Israeli retail fashion chain Fox-Wizel Ltd, which already operates several sports and beauty stores in Canada.

The store was initially set to open last fall, but that was pushed back by COVID issues. Along with that big central display, there is digital through much of the store. While a lot of retailers that do apparel seem to limit how much digital display they do, athletic brands still tend to go big with it.

You can view a video walk-thru here ….

No word on tech used.