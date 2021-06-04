Gable Launches Mall Kiosk With Twin Big Screens For Directory And Advertising

The retail-centric solutions company Gable has deployed an interesting double display in an Ohio shopping mall that uses one screen for navigation and directory lookup, and a second for DOOH advertising.

The company, based in the Baltimore area, says the display unit is the first of its kind, and I can’t say I’ve seen something like this. I HAVE seen mall displays in the UAE that had a big DOOH poster display and a much smaller display kind of flanking it. But this is a BIG landscape mode display set up in a drafting table orientation, with another, equally large display in portrait mode above it.

The display is at the Polaris Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio and the units are running UK-based Acquire’s wayfinding and signage system software. Gable gets its screens custom-made in China by a longtime partner.

The thinking for this configuration is not spelled out in the Linkedin post I saw about this, but you’d think:

A large interactive display at that height and angle is more universally accessible; Advertisers and marketers can’t moan about their booked spots going unseen because the screen gets used for lookups and directions; Big gets noticed.