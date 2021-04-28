The Prospects For Personalization In Digital Signage And DOOH: ACE Roundtable

The 16:9 PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY SCREENFEED – DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT

As vaccination rates climb and we can seriously look at getting back to some normals in our daily lives, there’s a lot of discussion happening around what consumers will expect, and accept, in terms of personalized digital marketing.

Things like appointment-based shopping and personalization grew more prevalent because of lockdowns and necessary pivots by brands, and consumers are now somewhat conditioned to services that are more tuned to their needs.

But at the same time, there are still lots of concerns about things like being tracked in some way by technologies.

We talked about all this on a recent roundtable panel organized by Advocates for Connected Experiences, an umbrella organization that involves numerous industry associations and bodies that touch on advertising, retail, marketing and design.

I moderated the session, and noted how great it was that the gender balance was completely off, with one guy and a bunch of super-smart women.

My panelists included:

Kim Sarubbi, who chairs ACE

Debbie Haus, Retail Touchpoints

Kym Frank, Geopath

Cybelle Jones, SEGD

Beth Warren, CRI

Laura Davis-Taylor, InReality

Stephanie Gutnik, Verizon Media

This is a special edition of the podcast.

