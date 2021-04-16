Growth Expected In Bundled, All-In-One DV LED Displays: Omdia

There is now enough activity and demand in the area of all-in-one, bundled LED displays to warrant marketplace research and analysis, with a new report from the global research firm Omdia looking specifically at this narrowly-defined product category.

Omdia has broken out data from its regular LED Video Displays Market Tracker to look specifically at these packaged-up products that have fixed sizes for direct view LED displays, and roll in the frames/trim, supporting infrastructure and, sometimes, players and management software.

Says Omdia:

Recovery from the pandemic is underway, so many display brands are beginning to redirect their focus to expanding their product portfolios and adapting to the latest market opportunities within different vertical markets. The rising demand for all-in-one LED video displays—especially among control rooms, corporate, and education applications—eliminates the cost and complexity that surrounds a custom installation typically associated with this type of solution. These all-in-one LED video displays are a natural progression of display technology, now poised as an alternate solution to large-format LCD displays, LCD video walls, or projectors.

Most of the growth for these all-in-one LED video displays is expected to come from the 1.00–1.49mm and 1.50–1.99mm pixel pitch categories, especially since the pricing for these smaller pixel pitch products continues to decline. For 2021, the two categories are differentiated in Omdia’s LED Video Displays Market Tracker, Premium – Pivot – History + Forecast – 4Q20; the rivalry among products with pixel pitches ranging from 1–1.99mm is growing progressively competitive.

Overall, many control rooms, corporate offices, and conference rooms are rapidly shifting to fine pixel pitch (FPP) LED video displays, especially in the biggest global economies—including Australia, Japan, the US, and key countries in Western Europe.

In 2020, global LED video display shipments for FPP products increased by 10.4% YoY, and the competition among brands focused on these products is only expected to intensify in 2021. Omdia defines FPP as less than or equal to 1.99mm. FPP reached an overall 15% share in 2020 despite a decline at the beginning of the year caused by COVID-19’s impact. Omdia expects FPP shipments to recover by a noteworthy 59% YoY in 2021, followed by average growth of 24% each year in the longer-term forecast from 2022 through 2024.

Many of the brands focusing on FPP LED video products are also expanding their product portfolios to include all-in-one LED video displays. These solutions are beginning to compete against their LCD counterparts with greater occurrence, especially as more sectors begin to transition from tiled LCD video walls to FPP LED video displays depending on requirements based on size, resolution, and brightness, among other attributes.

LG Electronics, a flat-panel display brand, launched its all-in-one 130-inch LAA series with a pixel pitch of 1.5mm, targeted primarily at the corporate sector for video conferencing and meetings. Panel makers such as BOE, interactive flat panel (IFP)/touch display brands such as MAXHUB and Hisense, and security brands such as Hikvision are promoting all-in-one LED video displays to more verticals in both China and overseas markets.

Earlier in February 2021, Absen also introduced its new all-in-one conference LED display product called the Absenicon 3.0. Ranging in size from 110 up to 220 inches, these all-in-one LED displays are targeted specifically at corporate, government, and education sectors for use in high-end meeting rooms, lecture halls, and auditoriums.

More recently, Leyard announced an expansion of its FPP LED display solutions with the introduction of the MGP Series and MGP Complete, available in 1.2mm, 1.5mm, and 1.8mm pixel pitch sizes. The MGP Complete is a prepackaged all-in-one solution available in 108-, 136-, and 163-inch diagonal sizes in full HD resolution. It is targeted specifically at lobby, corporate, and conference room applications where closer viewing distances are applicable.

In numerous discussions with manufacturers and integrators, they have all said the big driver for these all-in-one bundles is simplification. While some of the big integrators and specialty solutions companies have their heads fully around all the technical design thinking for big video walls, much of the pro AV sector remains unfamiliar with LED, and it’s a customer ask that comes up only periodically.

With conventional LED video walls, the seller has to talk to the buyer and explain all kinds of things like pixel pitch, stacking and tiling cabinets, and how target resolutions directly influence the overall size of a display. It can get intimidating and confusing.

The idea with bundles is that a seller can tell a buyer – “Think of this as a really, really big TV, that will show up somewhat ready to come out of the box and plug in, or with the biggest ones, show with all the needed components matched up and ready to assemble.”

As noted in this Omdia report, numerous companies, large and small, have debuted bundles in the past couple of years. LG has gone heavy on this, with 25 bundles, for both interior and outdoor applications.