Uniqlo Uses LED Cubes As Animated Brand Identifiers On Store Facade

Large-scale and big budget direct view LED projects tend to get most of the trade press and overall industry attention, but sometimes there are modest projects that are worth calling out – like this one for the Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo.

I’m not sure where this is, but Uniqlo has a simple set of 2.5mm LED cubes on the outside of the store, steadily rotating mainly through variations on the brand identity. The project is highlighted by a Chinese LED maker called Ocolour. I assume this is their project.

Again … dead-simple to do technically and in the creative, but in its own way, this is pretty effective, I think.