Massive Experiential DV LED Video Walls Focal Point Of New Project In Central London

A new development going up now in central London, in the immediate vicinity of the Tottenham Court Road tube station, includes a building with a public atrium lined inside by four-storey tall 8K DV LED video walls.

The Outernet London development is a feature of new build and redeveloped properties intended to make the area a destination focused on the performing arts and public art. The screen set-up is billed as the world’s largest wraparound array.

Editor – There’s always something, somewhere, larger, but that’s what the developers say.

Outernet’s developers describe the project this way:

Outernet London is an immersive media and entertainment business boasting the world’s largest high-resolution wrap-around screens, a new 2,000 capacity live events venue, the unique Denmark Street apartments and session rooms of Chateau Denmark, alongside proudly independent restaurants and bars, all situated right in the heart of Central London.

The Chinese LED manufacturer AOTO, reports AV Magazine, has the display deal, and it will be driven by an “experience automation platform” from Realife Tech, enabling interaction with screen content via personal devices. The visuals will include public digital art and licensed music content from the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize.

Outernet Global has also announced that a version of the opera, The Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, will appear on the 23,000 sq. ft. screens.

The development is under construction now and will open in winter 2021. Similar venues are planned for LA and New York. Outernet Global says it expect the site to have a daily footfall of 400,00 people.

This will be interesting to see when it goes live. It’s an indicator of a couple of things: LED becoming an architectural component (and not just an add-on); and the emergence of experiential, immersive digital environments as attractions.