Denver’s Expanded Airport Adds Big Digital Info Screens At New Gates

The frequent flyer blog The Points Guy has a post up about the expansion of the terminal at Denver’s sprawling airport, and what caught my eye was the way the airport, and perhaps United Airlines in collaboration, are doing the gate information signage.

Digital screens doing “GIDS” screens is not new, but in the last few years I’ve seen some good examples of tiling screens to get extra-large, highly-visible information in front of people.

That serves the purposes of reducing the numbers of questions staffers get asked at the gate, and letting people know they have X amount of time to go buy stuff, eat or use the restroom prior to boarding.

The new ones at Denver’s airport appear to be big, skinny LCDs with narrow bezels stacked on on the other in portrait mode, with that array on both sides. I like them because they’re along the walkway and not deep into the departure lounge, and because they carry all the need-to-know information, like where it the flight at that gate is going, weather at the destination and departure status.

No idea on suppliers for the displays, or what United or the airport use for management software.

Update … Those are @SharpNECDisplay #MultiSync EX241UN!— Art #WearAMask Marshall (@Art_Marshall) February 19, 2021