Need A Digital Signage Player That Can Swim?

Ruggedized, water and weather-proofed enclosures are presumably standard parts of the equipment list for digital signage and digital OOH jobs in outdoor or crazily harsh indoor environments, but I am guessing there are jobs where space is tight and a waterproof PC would be the ideal solution.

The Toronto-area industrial PC firm Stealth is marketing a rugged, waterproof PC that is completely sealed, and meets IP67 environmental specs.



Says Stealth in a marketing e-mail:

Fanless by design, this durable environmentally sealed small form factor PC features powerful 8th Generation Intel Celeron, and Core Processors, solid state drives (SSD) with optional onboard RAID configurations and a wide ranging 9 – 48VDC power input making it a perfect fit for mobile and transportation based applications.



The WPC-905 is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified and also incorporates TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) to provide increased hardware security.

Beats me what a lot of that means, but nerds will know and care.



These systems are compatible with Microsoft Windows 10, Server 2019, Linux and can be custom configured to meet the exact needs of the OEM or end user. Systems come standard with a 2 Year Warranty that can be extended to 3 years total.

Basic configurations of the WPC-905 Waterproof Mini PC start at $3,195 USD and is now shipping.

This is as about as niche a product as could be imagined in digital signage, but it is one of the use-cases mentioned, along with applications like marine. Any flat panel display that’s in a harsh environment is also going to be IP65 or more, but this sort of thing would add another layer of protection to the player side in mission-critical jobs. But at $3,200, it ain’t cheap!

