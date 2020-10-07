Planar Now Offering Lifetime Warranty On DV LED Product Series

Portland-based display manufacturer Planar has started marketing a direct view LED product that comes with a lifetime warranty – though it is officially called the Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty.

The warranty program applies to Planar TVF Series LED video walls that are deployed in North America.

Says the PR:

Planar EverCare offers:

Lifetime Protection: Coverage for as long as the customer owns the product;

Total Product Coverage: Coverage of the entire product from controller to sub-pixel, including every component in between;

Coverage of the entire product from controller to sub-pixel, including every component in between; Local Support and Maintenance: Repair or replacement in the U.S. of any component;

Repair or replacement in the U.S. of any component; Uninterrupted Assistance: Access to 24×7 phone support;

Access to 24×7 phone support; Accelerated Replacement: Advance replacement of certain critical components;

Opportunity for Enhancement: May be augmented by optional Planar scheduled or on-demand, on-site service programs.

“Planar has been designing, deploying and supporting video wall solutions for nearly 40 years,” says EVP of Sales, Marketing and Pro Services Adam Schmidt. “As a result, we have the experience and expertise needed to fully understand what our customers are looking for, and that is a video wall that not only looks great and delivers superior performance for a long time, but also offers peace of mind. Planar EverCare is our response – a one-of-a-kind offering deliberately designed to address these needs.”

The program comes on the heels of another Planar program launched to allow customers to lease Planar displays at a fixed monthly cost, instead of a still upfront capital outlay.

The warranty program is for the TVF LEDs that are sold as cabinets, for custom size and scale jobs. The “Complete” program is another one of those fixed-size programs that are popping up with many manufacturers – with bundled, finished units from 109 inches to 219.

Planar’s warranty program, the company says, is available for orders shipped after October 1.

A little Googling did not reveal another lifetime warranty on LED displays, but let me know if there is another. Warranties are not something I spend a lot of time looking over, but I would assume that in many cases LED boards that are treated well and protected will last a very long time, and perhaps be de-commissioned more because the owners want a refresh than because the lights went out.

Not sure what’s up with Planar and Leyard, its China-based owners. There is zero mention of Leyard on the Planar site. Maybe Leyard wants to end any brand confusion and just use Planar for North America??? It would have been fun steadily trying to explain the tag-team brands, and help customers pronounce Leyard.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.