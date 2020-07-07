Property Developer Mashes Up Projection Mapping, Real-Time Data For Impressive Sales Center

This is a very impressive marketing center for a multi-building real estate development in Tampa, Florida – using a variety of technologies and real-time data to help sell commercial space.

It mashes up 3D printing, projection mapping, a pile of real-time data sets and flat panel displays in one big, dedicated room owned and hosted by the property developers, SPP.

The Water Street project combines the talents of the creative shops DCBolt and IMERZA, as well as Whitespace, SPP’s Technology Consultant.

The Marketing Center showcases an impressive 17’ diameter circular, 3D printed scale model of downtown Tampa, and is the first augmented reality project of this type and scale ever created. The experience embodies a fully interactive, real-time 3D “virtual city”, and is unparalleled in terms of its breadth of application and technological complexity.

Over 450 3D printed buildings, including 28 SPP-owned buildings, and a total of 1,500 individual parts are illuminated by a state-of-the-art projection mapping system designed by DCBolt, consisting of (12x) 5800 lumen Canon laser projectors, mounted on (2x) motorized truss rings suspended from the ceiling with real-time data visualizations powered by the IMERZA Platform to bring the city model to life. The 3D printed model was designed to be constructed modularly, with individually removable buildings to allow for future, physical adaptations.

The city model serves as the centerpiece of P2 and an engaging sales tool to draw residents and businesses into the heart of Water Street Tampa.

IMERZA developed a total of 5 custom applications, a custom cloud-based data aggregation platform, a custom communications server to allow the apps to communicate with each other in real-time, and a back-end content management system. The real-time 3D applications are based on gaming technology, making use of the cutting-edge RTX chipset by Nvidia with real-time ray tracing, all of which allowed IMERZA to create photo-realistic lighting and shadows.

An SPP Experience Manager drives the guest experience using a custom iPad controller to trigger various data sets that align to the manager’s narrative and specific presentation. Realtime data-driven visualizations, such as color washes, informative heat maps, evolutionary simulations and real-time solar studies give visitors and prospects an inside look at Water Street Tampa’s infrastructure, economic environment, demographics and social forces, opportunities, current impacts and trends.

External data sets include comparative market data, GIS based demographic data, flights, building types, traffic patterns, transit options and commute times and quantitative consumer insights, and neighborhood amenities. Internal data sets provided by SPP include marketing / sponsorship opportunities, WST building data, parking and connectivity options.

To support and correspond to the visualizations projected on the city model in real-time, two Video Walls nearby allow presenters to call on relative information, showcasing informative content like images, videos, floor plans, and real-time views from any SPP building.

As you will see in the video, the experience can be controlled by a sales executive using just a tablet.

