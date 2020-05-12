Burger King Re-Purposing Screens Inside Lockdown Stores To Celebrate Workers

QSR giant Burger King has found an interesting way to re-purpose self-service order screens that are not being used right now, because in-store dining is barred in most or maybe all jurisdictions.

The company’s order-ahead smartphone app allows users to write thank you notes and props to staff, that then appear on the self-service screens and menu displays.

It has been roughly forever since I have been in a BK, so I am not totally sure how this plays out. I am guessing diners still come inside to pick-up order-ahead meals and snacks. We can assume these messages are curated, and don’t just find their way up on screens, as all kinds of things would be up there.

