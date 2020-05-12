Burger King Re-Purposing Screens Inside Lockdown Stores To Celebrate Workers

QSR giant Burger King has found an interesting way to re-purpose self-service order screens that are not being used right now, because in-store dining is barred in most or maybe all jurisdictions.

The company’s order-ahead smartphone app allows users to write thank you notes and props to staff, that then appear on the self-service screens and menu displays.

It has been roughly forever since I have been in a BK, so I am not totally sure how this plays out. I am guessing diners still come inside to pick-up order-ahead meals and snacks. We can assume these messages are curated, and don’t just find their way up on screens, as all kinds of things would be up there.

help us show some love to our BK crew members by writing them some words of gratitude when you order in the BK app. we’ll make sure they see them, because they’ll be featured on our menu boards and kiosks. pic.twitter.com/8DrlVTLg7u— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 9, 2020

