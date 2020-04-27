Art Of Context’s Tom Dunn Making PPE Face Shields With Family

Tom Dunn, the Senior Solutions Architect at Boston-based, wayfinding-centric Art Of Context, has been using his “down time” over the last month to produce more than 300 face shields for medical providers.

Dunn started making metal nose bridge clips for someone else who was making cloth face masks. He then decided to use his 3D printer to make components for face shields.

AOC colleague Tim Laughlin reports that Dunn found clinically-reviewed plans recommended by the NIH on its 3D Exchange page, and got to work.

The project became a family affair. His mother donated materials, his kids helped by cutting materials, and his mom and aunt assembled the printed pieces and packaged them for delivery.

The masks were distributed to Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, Brockton’s Good Samaritan Medical Center, and Brockton Neighborhood Health Center. Brockton is the second hardest city hit by COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts.

Thanks for the effort, Tom and family!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.