VuWall Makes Video Wall Control Software Free For COVID-19 Responders

Montreal-based video wall control software firm VuWall has offered up its VuWall2 solution as a free download to community, government and other organizations that need to create big visual dashboards to stay on top of pandemic response measures.

As the current situation caused by COVID-19 remains fluid, managing the overflow of information has become a complex challenge. VuWall is looking to partner with those who are on the front lines working to keep communities safe and healthy by offering its VuWall2 visualization tool as a free download, allowing organizations to create a temporary video wall solution.

“In this time of crisis, coordination teams within municipalities, newsrooms, and healthcare facilities are actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and managing response efforts. These decision-makers need to access all kinds of information in order to make fast decisions and share information with their colleagues and in some cases, the public,” says Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall.

“We hope that by offering our VuWall2 for no cost as a way to create a temporary emergency video wall control center, we can aid key organizations in managing this influx of data and help keep people informed. We want to assist as many organizations as possible, which is why we will be offering first come, first served setup and support.”

By downloading VuWall2, any screen — whether it’s a personal computer or a large-screen TV in a temporary emergency control center or a waiting room — can become a command center. The software grants access to and integrates visual information from many different sources on one screen, including web pages, computers on the network, IP cameras, local applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), as well as collaboration and video conferencing tools (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, etc.).

It can be set up on a PC or as a make-shift video wall with up to four displays. Operators can intuitively arrange the content sources in any configuration they need for better visualization and run a ticker for emergency messaging. In addition, they can quickly create various layouts, save them, and recall them as the situation changes.

The VuWall2 software runs on a PC, but the set-up driving the display(s) can then be controlled from any computer on the network.

To download and setup VuWall2 as a temporary emergency video wall control center, visit http://vuwall.com/covid19-vuwall2/.

Organizations needing setup support should contact VuWall’s technical support team here.