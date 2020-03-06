IBASE Unveils Beefy 4X 4K Digital Signage Player

Taiwan’s IBASE Technology has started marketing a seriously beefy fanless digital signage player that can drive four different 4K outputs off a single box.

The industrial unit, which uses an AMD Ryzen embedded processor, is suitable in retail, shopping malls, airports, and banks, IBASE says. “By using the AMD Eyefinity utility, setup is easy to configure a 1×2, 2×1, 1×3, 3×1, 1×4, 4×1 or 2×2 for menu-board and video-wall applications.”

One of the important things – product availability for up to 10 years.

Nerd stuff:

The standard SI-324-N houses the MBD324 motherboard, 2x 4GB of DDR4 2400 memory, 128GB of M.2 storage, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an 84W power adaptor. Operating systems supported are Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux Ubuntu.

Moreover, SI-324-N incorporates IBASE iCONTROL for power-on/off scheduling, automatic power recovery and low-temperature boot protection, as well as hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) to prevent display issues caused by cable disconnection, unrecognized display or power interruption.

SI-324-N FEATURES:

iCONTROL intelligent energy-saving & Observer remote monitoring technologies

AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V-Series processor

Vega GPU with up to 8 Compute Units

4x HDMI 2.0 with independent audio output support

Built-in hardware EDID emulation function with software setting mode

2x DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, dual channel, Max. 32GB

1x Mini PCI-E (full-size) for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and capture card options

1x M.2 E-Key (2230) for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options

1x M.2 M-Key (2280) for storage

Compact and fanless design

