Tech Partnership Puts Active Incident Displays On First Responder Station Screens

Focusing a digital signage software business around a niche like fire stations might seem a little limiting in terms of the addressable market, but when you stop to think about it, every town has a fire department. So there are many, many fire stations, and a need in many or most to effectively communicate information.

That’s why I was intrigued by a press release for a couple of technology companies focused on the first responder sector.

Bryx, which does alerting technologies, has partnered with the marketing technology company First Arriving on big-screen dashboards that show active incident information, as well as First Arriving’s news, weather, and other information.

“The integration with Bryx is one of our most dynamic partnerships, bringing in full alerting and incident details of the Bryx Station Board,” says Dave Iannone, CEO of First Arriving. “It melds perfectly with the many other integrations and features offered with our Dashboards.”

For no additional cost, customers can embed Bryx Station Board in their First Arriving Dashboard. When configured, Bryx Station Board will remain hidden until an active call is received, and will automatically be hidden again after the active call duration has ended.

