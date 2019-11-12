The 16:9 Mixer – Call For Sponsors

I have had an email out to the 2019 sponsors of the annual 16:9 DSE Mixer in Las Vegas, and about half have replied that they are back in for 2020, and I suspect a couple more will be back as well.

That will leave two of three sponsor slots, so if you are interested, let me know. I had one company on a sponsor wait list for two years, and now they’re in.

The event registers more than 400 people and about 75% show up for what has developed into THE gotta-go networking event. Drinks. Food. Great venue. And music at a level that means , what a concept, guests DON’T HAVE TO YELL at each other.

If you want to know more about what’s involved, email me at [email protected]

The party is on the Tuesday of DSE week, after the pre-show conferences and the day before the show hall opens. We start at 5:30, so people still have time to hit a second event or do a client or team dinner.

Sponsorships help me cover the cost of the venue, food and booze, as well as some support staff and various little things like printing and lanyards, etc etc.

This will be the 11th, or 12th if you count the 2009 one in the Peppermill’s gloriously weird flaming firepool lounge up near Circus Circus. It was sadly the only meeting of Digital Out-of-home Professionals and Executives Society, or DOPES.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.