Drone-Based Light Show Puts Giant Atop Skyscraper

Photo composite from Daily Star (UK)

This is much more entertainment and spectacle than signage, but nonetheless a really interesting application of technology to form an animated display.

Somewhere in China – not quite sure which big city, and there are many – a drone-based light show has a skyscraper-sized figure atop a skyscraper.

This is an aggregate video of other drone-based light shows done in China. I’ve not really seen a lot of this done in the west, but you’d have to think the interest would be there.

For those people upset about a barge with an LED screen floating along Manhattan’s waterways, here’s Shenzhen and what could happen along any big city’s waterfront unless by-laws get written or revised pretty quickly. Sync’d LED lights AND drones.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.