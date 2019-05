There are endless theories, it seems, as to what happened – but what is without question is that the other day, an LED wall hung on a truss for events at the Mandalay Bay’s arena in Las Vegas collapsed.

It seems to have been a relatively slow motion collapse, as opposed to a catastrophic crash. It does not seem like anyone was hurt, which is very good.

These are direct view LEDs used as stage backdrops for concerts and big corporate events.