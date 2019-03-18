DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Userful Unveiling New Cloud Video Wall Solution

Userful Corporation – DSE Booth Number #1734

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Smart displays now represent more than 70% of those shipped, opening tons of new digital signage opportunities – and those who can effectively manage all displays of an enterprise will make the most of them. We will be demoing our new Visual Networking Platform, an architecture that centrally manages all video and visual communication throughout an entire enterprise, which can improve an organization’s operating efficiency up to 80 percent, while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by 40 percent or more.

We are unveiling our Userful Cloud solution. For this we have partnered with LG Electronics and eliminated hardware-based thin clients, media players, cables, extenders and other hardware typically required to display content on screens throughout an organization.

Our uClient app loads directly onto commercial LG smart displays, simplifying scalability for additional displays. It enables communication and collaboration ranging from a single video display to a global multi-site deployment with thousands of displays and sources—all centrally managed from the cloud.

Together with LG, we’re now at a place where compute, software, and IP networks can solve many of the problems that required costly hardware and proprietary AV solutions in the past, facilitating the emerging AV-over-IP market for enterprises.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Immersive experiences are all about taking audiences to a whole new place. The rise of software-based technologies and smart displays are providing new tools for creators to realize their dream installations and transforming the world of corporate communication through advanced immersive experiences.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Corporate IT decision makers/managers, systems integrators, display manufacturers

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been powering display manufacturer’s (i.e. ViewSonic, Sony, NEC, Phillips, Sharp, etc.) video walls ever since DSE 2015, and since 2017 we have been exhibiting in our own booth.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

New and exciting technology driving the future trends of digital signage as well as potential partnerships. And of course, all of the stunning creative displays on showcase.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Being at the show learning about the different projects people are working on, seeing what’s out there in terms of new display technology and looking for partnership opportunities.