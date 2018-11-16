Out Of Home Campaign In Norway Uses Banksy’s Shredded Art Stunt As Inspiration

This is a clever play on the crazy stunt by the artist Banksy, who programmed one of his paintings to shred as soon as it was sold on auction (it only half-shredded).

Within 48 hours of that happening, the Norwegian wing of JCDecaux had put together and executed on a program on a street poster that looked very much like the Banksy stunt. The second-hand artworks company FINN.no used the campaign to raise awareness through social buzz.

My Norwegian is rusty, so I have no idea what the poster says. This would be pretty easy to do, technically. I am not sure if this is on a backlit poster or digital poster, to be honest. The shredded part flapping in the breeze, obviously, is printed vinyl graphics.

The campaign is one of a pile of efforts by marketers to draft off the Banksy buzz.