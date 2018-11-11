Next Digital Signage Federation Networking Mixer Set For Dec. 6th In Miami

The next Digital Signage Federation networking mixer is coming up in a few weeks in Miami.

The Miami Meet and Greet is 6:30– 8:30 PM on December 6th, at the EB Hotel near Miami’s International Airport.

Why there and not downtown? The giant Art Basel art show is on in Miami Beach, making that part of the city all booked up and hard to get into and around. Nice airport hotel = easy.

The DSF Board of Directors, past leadership, and industry professionals are all staples at DSF event. This is the 4th of four regional events held annually. The speaker(s) is yet to be sorted out, but there’s invariably someone good. Regardless, if you are in the signage industry directly or in some complementary way, it’s a great way to meet, clink glasses and swap business cards with people in your area.

Registration is $15 for Members, End Users, and Integrator companies. Non-Members pay $25.

The EB Hotel is at 4299 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida, 33166.