What’s Up With The Dead Tim Hortons Menu Boards?

I realize seeing two venues is not necessarily indicative of anything, but can’t help but wonder what’s up with the tech side of the Tim Horton’s digital menu board network.

I was in Montreal’s airport a few weeks ago and snapped a shot of the arrivals level Timmie’s stand, which had four of five screens out. I was back through there Monday and all five were dark.

Yesterday, I was upstairs in the gates area, heading home, and most of the screens at the very busy Timmie’s there were also out.

The Canadian coffee/donut chain was among the very first QSRs to invest heavily in digital menu boards, and for a bunch of years, it was pretty much bulletproof. You’d see the odd screen out, here and there. I no longer live in the cradle of Timmie’s – where there were franchises seemingly everywhere – but it sure seems like when I do see them now, the screens often have issues. This has been happening more and more in the last 2-3 years.

The chain is now owned by an investor-driven parent with a reputation for aggressive cost-cutting.