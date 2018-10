It looks LG has a big cross-section of companies co-exhibiting with it at its Tech Tour event in New York on Nov. 1.

LG’s commercial display partners at the event in Hell’s Kitchen include BrightSign, Chief, Peerless Av and numerous CMS companies like Gauddi (from the Netherlands), Hughes, Omnivex, Ping HD, Skykit, Tripleplay and 22 Miles.

There’s tons of tech, as well as as food, entertainment and (hic) an open bar. There are also educational presentations from the various vendors.

