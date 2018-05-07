Freelance AV Tech Marketplace AV Junction Tops 1,000 Members

AV Junction, the start-up that’s set up a dedicated online marketplace connecting AV freelancers with hiring companies like integrators, now says it has more than 1,000 entries in its database and is helping get work done globally.

Founder Paul Weatherhead says he’ll have a booth at InfoComm 2018 in early June and will be launching software licensing program designed to be white labeled by the world’s largest systems integration firms. “It’s designed for the top 20% systems integration firms who have told us that they have a network of freelancers, but they really need a robust management platform that is really well thought out from the perspective of both the hiring company and the freelance professional.”

“They love our platform,” he says, “and our new licensing program is going to enable them to better manage their existing network and enable them to tap into our membership of freelancers as their needs dictate. We’re really excited about how our business model is evolving and gaining traction in the market.”

That seems smart, as the largest companies have their networks of people and would perhaps not be heavy users of the system otherwise.

Weatherhead says 60% of its freelancer members come from the United States, 15% each from Canada and the United Kingdom, and the remaining 10% from the rest of the world.

Hiring company membership is similar at 50% from the United States, 10% from Canada, 20% from the United Kingdom, and 20% from the rest of the world.

“Interestingly enough, we have our first completed project and it comes from the ‘rest of the world’ category,” Weatherhead says. “We helped a large California-based hiring company to fill and complete a major installation in the UAE – to the complete satisfaction of everyone involved. Through our system, the company was able to find the ideal freelancer with the specific-skillset needed in less than 24 hours, dramatically reducing the standard time and effort needed to find the perfect hire. The project came as a direct result of ISE, and our system performed flawlessly, which pleased to no end the freelancer, the hiring company, and, most importantly, the end-user customer.”

