16:9 Mixer Sponsor Profiles – Screenfeed



Screenfeed – 2728

A really good sign that the digital signage industry is maturing is that Screenfeed – one of the bright young companies in this space – is now 10 years old.

The Twin Cities-area subscription content company has long done a terrific job of creating great-looking, rock-solid subscription content feeds that network operators use to populate their programming schedules.

Screenfeed has clients all over the planet, in part because they have always placed an emphasis on generating material that’s going to look good specifically on this medium. What they do IS for digital signage and digital out of home.

The company has a booth at DSE once again, and is a first-time sponsor of the mixer, but for many years founder and CEO Jeremy Gavin has been a GIANT 16:9 supporter, both for the written coverage and the podcast, which is about to hit 100 episodes.

You can hear Jeremy talk about his company on this early episode from mid-2016.

At its booth, Screenfeed will be talking to attendees about the services they offer that make network screens more valuable.

The team will also be showing new broadcast-quality video content through new partnerships, food content, weather emergency alerts, and more. They will also have an In The Lab section that shows new content in development.

For its 10th anniversary, Screenfeed is bringing 20 of its employees to celebrate the milestone and take in the show. They also have a fun event planned for Wednesday night at Top Golf, the insane automated driving range/bar/party venue in behind the MGM Grand.