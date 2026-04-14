Spectrio Moves Deeper into “as a Service” to Tackle Three Weak Links in Digital Signage

April 14, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Tampa, Florida-based digital signage provider Spectrio is introducing three new service offerings to its Intelligent Engagement Suite: Spectrio Studio, Spectrio Academy, and Spectrio Care. With these services, the company is extending its offering beyond software and integration to include content creation, training, and technical support.

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According to Spectrio, these three areas are the biggest stumbling blocks for companies when it comes to digital signage and often prevent them from making the most of their networks. The new service framework is designed to help them keep their messaging impactful and consistent across locations.

Content production as a service

With Spectrio Studio, Spectrio consolidates its in-house creative services into a structured offering. The service follows a “Content as a Service” (CaaS) model, providing customers with ongoing production of brand-aligned content tailored to specific environments.

Structured training for users

Spectrio Academy focuses on user enablement. Instead of traditional onboarding, the program offers ongoing training designed to help internal teams make full use of the platform’s capabilities. The aim is to support more complex and dynamic campaign execution over time.

Proactive technical support

With Spectrio Care, the company introduces a support model centered on system monitoring and preventative maintenance. The service is intended to reduce downtime and ensure consistent operation of digital signage networks.

Spectrio positions the three pillars as part of a broader ecosystem that includes audio, analytics, and other in-store experience technologies, which make up its Intelligent Engagement Suite.

“Our mission is to move beyond simple digital displays and focus on empowering human engagement at every point of contact,” said Tamara Bebb, CEO at Spectrio. “Businesses today expect more from their technology; they need content that stays current, teams that are experts in the tools, and systems they can rely on.”

“Our customers are managing more screens, more locations, and higher expectations for the experiences they deliver,” added Steve Gilbert, VP of Marketing at Spectrio. “The Intelligent Engagement Suite reflects our commitment to supporting them at every stage, from the first content concept to the long-term reliability of the systems behind it.”

Spectrio will showcase the full Intelligent Engagement Suite at Infocomm 2026.