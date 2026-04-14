Join the New Website: Sixteen:Nine – powered by invidis
April 14, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger
This marks the final post on Sixteen:Nine as a standalone site.
After many years of independent publishing, Sixteen and invidis are now united as one platform.
From here on, all new stories will continue under Sixteen:Nine – powered by invidis at invidis.com.
Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far – and we look forward to continuing the story together in our new shared home.
See you there!
Let the young folks do that work!!! Great work Dave!!!
Great to see Invidis.com carry on the tradition. Its good to have an opinion and Dave certainly always had one. Thanks