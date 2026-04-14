Sixteen:Nine powered by invidis (Logo: invidis)

Join the New Website: Sixteen:Nine – powered by invidis

April 14, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

This marks the final post on Sixteen:Nine as a standalone site.

After many years of independent publishing, Sixteen and invidis are now united as one platform.

From here on, all new stories will continue under Sixteen:Nine – powered by invidis at invidis.com.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far – and we look forward to continuing the story together in our new shared home.

See you there!

  1. Wes Dixon says:
    April 14, 2026 at 6:23 pm

    Let the young folks do that work!!! Great work Dave!!!

    Reply
  2. Craig K says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:43 pm

    Great to see Invidis.com carry on the tradition. Its good to have an opinion and Dave certainly always had one. Thanks

    Reply

Leave a comment