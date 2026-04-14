Infocomm Women’s Breakfast To Feature Journalist Mariana Atencio As Keynote

April 14, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The annual Women’s Breakfast at Infocomm 2026 will feature keynote speaker Mariana Atencio, a Peabody Award-winning journalist and author who will speak about leadership and authenticity in an era increasingly shaped by AI-generated content and curated media narratives.

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The event takes place June 18 during Infocomm, which runs June 13–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with exhibits open June 17–19.

Atencio, a former anchor with NBC and Univision and author of Perfectly You, will present a keynote titled “Real Matters: Building Trust in an Unreal World.” The talk will explore how leaders and organizations can build trust and communicate clearly in an environment where audiences are increasingly skeptical of information.

The session will include a 35-minute presentation followed by a Q&A and meet-and-greet with attendees.

“Today’s leaders are navigating an environment where authenticity is both harder to demonstrate and more critical than ever,” said Jennifer Weaver, senior director for the U.S. at AVIXA, which produces the show.

The breakfast is organized by the AVIXA Women’s Council and sponsored by Sony Electronics, with supporting sponsors AVI-SPL, Forte, and Q-SYS.

The annual event typically draws professionals from across the AV industry for networking and discussion around leadership and career development.