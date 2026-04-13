We’re Merging: Sixteen:Nine and invidis Become One Global Digital Signage Platform

April 13, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Sixteen:Nine and invidis share a long-standing partnership – for more than a decade, Dave Haynes and Florian Rotberg have worked together to give the global digital signage industry greater visibility.

Both platforms have always had the same core focus: delivering credible, independent news and insights – something increasingly rare in a world where content marketing and trade journalism are becoming more and more blurred.

Taking over Sixteen:Nine when Dave Haynes retired last year was a natural progression for invidis.

Now, the next logical step is: bringing Sixteen:Nine and invidis together as ONE global digital signage blog.

You heard that right: there will no longer be standalone Sixteen:Nine or invidis websites as of Wednesday, April 15. Instead, we present: Sixteen:Nine by invidis – The Global Resource for Digital Signage, DooH, and Retail Media.

What this means for our readers:

From now on, all Sixteen:Nine stories will be published on invidis.com

The amount and quality of coverage will remain the same – the posts will simply have a new look

There will no longer be individual post notifications – instead, you’ll receive everything in our curated bi-weekly “Sixteen:Nine newsletter”

Going forward, the Sixteen:Nine brand will stand for global industry coverage – from news and market analysis to commentary and on-site event reporting.

We’re excited to take you on this journey with us. We know many Sixteen:Nine readers have been loyal to the blog for decades and may not immediately embrace the change in look and feel – after all, it reflects the legacy Dave Haynes has built over more than 20 years. But here’s the good news: Dave will remain part of Sixteen:Nine by invidis. You’ll still find his weekly column on the new platform – though perhaps a bit less frequently in summer, when his lawn mower once again becomes Mr. Haynes’ top priority.

The family, however, stays the same. By consolidating the two websites, we can focus more on what matters most – improving the depth and quality of our coverage while reducing maintenance efforts behind the scenes.

The most important thing for you now: add a shortcut to invidis.com to your browser start page and subscribe to the Sixteen:Nine newsletter. See you there!