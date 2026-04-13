Synect Pitching Airport Experience Platform for Wave of Global Events

April 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Synect is making the case for a digital signage and passenger communications program to help airports handle rising international traffic tied to a wave of major global events expected in the United States over the next several years.

The company introduced Eventready, a passenger engagement platform designed to help airports manage event-driven surges tied to large gatherings such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026, and future Super Bowls and other international events.

The program focuses on using digital signage and visual communications across the airport journey to guide and inform travelers during periods of unusually high passenger volumes.

According to Synect, Eventready combines event-branded messaging, passenger guidance, and operational information delivered across displays throughout terminals – including arrival halls, security areas, gates, baggage claim, and ground transportation zones.

The platform can include multilingual wayfinding, mobile integration, and AI-driven tools designed to tailor messaging to specific passenger flows or operational needs. Data feeds such as flight information displays (FIDS), baggage information displays (BIDS), gate information displays (GIDS), and event-related content can also be integrated.

Synect says airports can deploy the system via existing digital signage networks or integrate it with the company’s Passenger360 Digital Content Management System, which connects to airport operational systems, including flight information and resource management platforms.

The company also positions the platform as a potential revenue generator by allowing airports to incorporate sponsorship messaging and other commercial content tied to major events.

(Image: Sachin Uplaonkar)