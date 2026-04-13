Scala Shows Up Again at Retail Tech Show in London (Despite Everything Else Going On)

April 13, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Although there’s plenty evidence that Scala is only a shadow of what it once was, the brand still appears to be alive and active — at least in Europe. Following reports of significant layoffs at Stratacache, particularly within the Scala team last month, the company has now announced it will exhibit at the Retail Technology Show 2026 at Excel London on April 22–23.

At the show, Scala plans to highlight several recent project wins, including a partnership with Repsol across Spain and Portugal, a rollout spanning 345 pharmacy locations in the Netherlands, and its new self-service hospitality platform, Quintet.

This will mark Scala’s 10th appearance at the London event. In recent years, parent company Stratacache has leaned more heavily into vertical trade shows — particularly retail-focused ones — while dialing back its presence at traditional pro AV events like Integrated Systems Europe and Infocomm.

Scala is also using the Retail Technology Show to present the latest version of its CMS platform, Scala Enterprise (version 13.60). That announcement sits in somewhat wondrous contrast to the company’s much-reduced engineering team, which may now be stretched just keeping things running. Still, at least in Europe, Scala continues to show up on the industry circuit.

Next stops include Peerless-AV AV Showcase 2026 on May 12–13 and Shoptalk Europe 2026 from June 9–11.

(Image: Scala)