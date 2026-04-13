LED Media Towers Line Reworked Chick Hearn Court Plaza Outside Crypto.com Arena

April 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A pedestrian plaza between Crypto.com Arena and the LA Live entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles has been outfitted with a series of sculptural LED media towers that blend digital signage with architectural lighting.

The project transforms Chick Hearn Court – previously a vehicle-oriented street – into a pedestrian plaza framed by illuminated media structures and integrated display surfaces.

Designed by the Los Angeles architecture firm Poon Design Inc., the installation includes 10 twisting media towers positioned along the corridor. Three of the towers rise roughly 58 feet (17.7 meters) while the remaining seven stand about 37 feet (11.3 meters) tall.

Several of the towers incorporate curved LED displays using SNA Displays technology supplied by Anthony James Partners, with six digital screens measuring approximately 13 feet by 23 feet (4 by 7 meters). Lighting design for the structures was developed by ME Engineers, giving the towers a changing illuminated appearance after dark.

The towers line the reimagined Chick Hearn Court corridor between the arena and LA Live, creating a media-driven pedestrian environment that combines architectural lighting, digital signage and public space design.

Projects like the LA Live plaza reflect a broader trend in entertainment districts and mixed-use developments where large-format displays are integrated directly into architectural features rather than installed as conventional billboards or standalone signage. Prime examples in LA include the Sunset Spectacular on Sunset Strip and The Gateway in Inglewood.

The Chick Hearn Court is the perfect place to house LA’s next iconic DooH network, given it will soon become part of one of Hollywood’s biggest annual spectacles. Beginning in 2029, the Academy Awards will move to the nearby Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, with red carpet festivities expected to spill into the surrounding plaza spaces.

In this case, the LED screens and lighting elements are designed to activate the plaza itself, with the new media towers effectively turning the corridor outside the arena into a programmable digital backdrop for large events and everyday foot traffic alike.

(Images: Anthony James Partners)