CrownTV Installs Large-Format Digital Displays at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Avenue Flagship

April 10, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Victoria’s Secret has redesigned its Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City to become a reflection of a campaign that centered around the Amazon Prime documentary “The Tour ’23,” which spotlighted 20 female artists from around the world who worked on the brand’s 2023 fashion show.

Digital signage provider Crown TV has deployed nine digital signage displays inside the store, including three 98-inch and six 85-inch Samsung 4K panels positioned throughout the retail space. The screens run campaign visuals tied to the Tour ’23 documentary and are placed alongside annequin displays, curated merchandise and other design elements with the same branding.

The installation was developed with experiential retail design partners MG2 and The Lionesque Group, which oversaw the overall store environment.

According to Crown TV, the project originally called for a smaller number of larger displays, but the company proposed a mix of 98-inch and 85-inch screens that increased the total screen count while remaining within budget.

“We don’t just drop screens on a wall and walk away,” said Estelle Bensousan, CEO of Crown TV, noting that the displays were designed to complement the store’s premium design environment rather than dominate it.

Crown TV handled hardware sourcing, site surveys, installation and content verification. Initial playback is handled locally via USB, with the option to transition to the company’s cloud-based content management platform for remote scheduling and updates.

The Fifth Avenue location is the largest retail store for Victoria’s Secret and part of a broader push by brands to combine digital media, merchandising, and store design into more immersive retail environments.