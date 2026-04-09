Christie Projectors Drive Projection Mapping Show At UNESCO Stepwell In India

April 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A large-scale projection mapping show at the historic Rani-ki-Vav stepwell in Patan, India, is using high-brightness RGB laser projectors to transform the 11th-century UNESCO World Heritage site into a nighttime storytelling canvas.

Commissioned by the Government of Gujarat and inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, the installation uses 10 Christie projectors to illuminate the 500-foot-long (152-meter) subterranean monument. The system includes Griffyn 4K35-RGB and M 4K25 RGB models.

The projection system maps imagery across the stepwell’s carved sandstone façade using a content canvas reaching 22,000 pixels wide. The visuals highlight architectural details, historic motifs, and cultural themes tied to the region, blending animated storytelling with the monument’s intricate sculptures and terraces.

One of the more unusual technical challenges was preserving the site’s visual integrity. Because the monument is protected by India’s Archaeological Survey of India, the construction of permanent structures or the installation of visible equipment is not permitted. Integrators solved that by mounting projectors on hydraulic lift systems concealed below ground. Each lift rises about six meters (19.6 feet) into position during performances and retracts after the show.

Design Factory India served as technical consultant, Aura Bright Light handled projector supply and installation, and Knownsense Studios created the animated content.

According to project partners, the RGB laser projectors were chosen largely for their color range and resolution, which helps reproduce the stone textures and fine carvings that define the stepwell’s architecture.

The resulting production combines projection mapping with synchronized narration and music, drawing inspiration from regional textiles, water-architecture traditions, and spiritual symbolism.

(Images: Aura Bright Light)