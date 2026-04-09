Appspace Named a Leader in First Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications

April 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Appspace has been named a Leader in the first-ever Magic Quadrant from Gartner covering Workplace Experience Applications, a category focused on software that helps organizations manage offices, communications, and employee services through unified platforms.

The workplace software firm was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on Gartner’s evaluation of vendors’ ability to execute and completeness of vision.

The category reflects a growing push by organizations to coordinate workplace systems that have traditionally been managed separately, including desk and meeting room scheduling, space utilization insights, employee communications, and visitor management.

“Our customers told us they couldn’t manage work, communication and the workplace in separate tools,” said Pete Schmied, CEO of Appspace. “Communication is how the workplace functions, not a layer on top.”

Appspace says its platform brings together space management, internal communications, and workplace services into a single environment designed to reach both office-based and frontline employees.

The company also continues expanding the platform with AI-powered content creation, analytics, and integrations with meeting room systems from Microsoft and Zoom.

As hybrid work strategies evolve, workplace experience platforms are increasingly positioned as the connective layer between physical offices, digital collaboration tools, and employee communications.

Appspace says its next phase will focus on AI-driven automation through a Custom Assistants Framework designed to integrate workplace data, internal systems, and workflows so employees can access information and take action within the flow of work.